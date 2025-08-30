Lorenzo Musetti will take on Flavio Cobolli in the men's singles third round of the US Open 2025 tournament on Saturday, August 30. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Flavio Cobolli match will be held at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Lorenzo Musetti vs Flavio Cobolli live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Flavio Cobolli live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Experienced Barbora Krejcikova Ousts In-Form Victoria Mboko in First Round.

US Open 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).