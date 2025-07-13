Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: In what would be a rematch of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Singles final, the current World no. 1 Jannik Sinner is set to lock horns with the current world no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles final. While Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner will be aiming for his first Wimbledon Championship title, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be eyeing his third title, also consecutive, after bagging it in 2023 and 2024. Iga Swiatek Wins Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Championship, Polish Tennis Star Clinches Sixth Grand Slam Title With Double Bagel Over Amanda Anisimova.

Jannik Sinner will be playing his fourth Grand Slam title in a row after the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open in January, and the French Open mentioned above. However, the current world no. 1 Jannik Sinner doesn't hold an impressive record against Carlos Alcaraz. The world no. 2 leads their head-to-head matchup 8-4, bagging the past five. It's surely one of the biggest questions of the Wimbledon 2025 Tennis Grand Slam, whether Carlos Alcaraz defend his title and make it a hattrick or Jannik Sinner clinch his first Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles trophy. Jannik Sinner beat legend Novak Djokovic in the semis to book a berth. Carlos Alcaraz had beaten Taylor Fritz. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Returns to Wimbledon Amid Ongoing Recovery From Cancer; Presents Winner's Trophy to Iga Swiatek After Women's Singles Final.

When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final? Check Date, Time and Venue

Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday, July 13. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match is set to be played at Centre Court and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025. Fans in India can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. For Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final online viewing options, read below. Urvashi Rautela Pleased to 'Meet' Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final, Also Spotted Carrying Bag With 5 Labubu Dolls!.

How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final Live Streaming?

JioHotstar will provide Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

