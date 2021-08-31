Naomi Osaka will begin her US Open 2021 title defense when she takes on Marie Bouzkova in the first round in women's singles competition on Tuesday, August 31. The match would be played at the Flushing Meadows and would start at 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Osaka would undoubtedly be the favourite to walk away with the win but questions can be raised on her form, as she hasn't competed in many matches since pulling out of the French Open earlier this year. Despite making it to the third rounds in both the Tokyo Olympics and Cincinnati Masters, Osaka, who has won the Australian Open this year would be expected to be at her best. Her opponent Bouzkova on the other hand, hasn't been in the best of forms. Her best performance in singles competition was in the Phillip Island Trophy this year where she ended up making it to the final of the competition. US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Begins Preparation for the Last Grand Slam of the Year (See Pictures)

However, Osaka would definitely not be an easy opponent to tackle in the first round. The Japanese is known for the dominance she exerts in a match and Bouzkova would have to battle hard to have any chance of getting past her.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the US Open 2021 Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova Women's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 31, Tuesday and it will start at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova Women's Singles Match in US Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova Women's Singles live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

