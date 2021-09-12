Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the US Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 12, 2021 (Sunday). This will be the ninth meeting between the two and they will be aiming for a win as both are in search of personal milestones. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 final can scroll down below. US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu Creates History, Becomes First British Woman to Win Title in 53 Years.

Novak Djokovic will be eyeing history as he looks to become only the third man ever to complete the Grand Slam in the US Open final as he has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev will aim to stop the Serbian as he looks to register his first-ever Grand Slam title win.

When Is Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 Men's Final Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Final in men’s singles US Open 2021 will take place on September 12, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 Men's Final Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2021 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

How To Get Live Streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 Men's Final Match Online in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 Women's Final match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar has been providing live streaming of US Open 2021 in India and will show the men’s final as well.

