Nick Kyrgios might have had a fiery outing with the chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during his match against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Australian Open 2021, but in his post-match conference, the 25-year old looked extremely relaxed. The Australian tennis ace looked in a very good mood and even left one of the journalists in splits. So here’s exactly what happened. Nick was addressing the press after his victory over the Frenchman. The journalist drew Kyrgios’ attention and complimented him for his game. Nick Kyrgios Yells At Chair Umpire Marijana Veljovic During Second Round of Australian Open 2021, Smashes His Racquet Out of Anger (Watch Video).

The Australian looked at the scribe obviously and said, "He looks like

Andy Murray." Needless to say that the journalist couldn't control his laughter and the two shared a hearty laugh. The official account of the Australian Open shared the video of the incident on social media. In the same presser, Nick also spoke about his upcoming contest between him and Dominic Thiem for the third round.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the official account of Australian Open below:

Nick Kyrgios won three sets out of five. He lost the first set 7-5 and post which he made a stunning comeback in the second set. Nick won the match 6-4 and in the third set, he lost once again 3-6. 7(5)-6 (2) and 6-4 was the scoreline for the last two sets.

