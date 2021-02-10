Nick Kyrgios is known for a fiery temper and has been in the news for his comments. The 25-year-old once again became the talk of the town for his match against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Australian Open 2021 as he had a fiery showdown with the chair umpire Marijana Veljovic on his favourite court Melbourne Park. The Australian also demolished his racquet out of anger after losing the first set 7-5 to the Frenchman. During one of the conversations, Nick even threatened the chair umpire that he would stop playing the game if the decision was not overturned. Heartbroken Venus Williams Battled Tears As She Walked Off Silently After A Humiliating Defeat Against Sara Errani During Australian Open 2021 (Watch Video).

In the fifth set, Kyrgios called out to the umpire and said, “You don’t understand! Its f**king 1-all in the fifth set! It’s ruining the match!” He was quite lucky to have escaped punishment. The 25-year old also got into an argument over the net sensor at the top of the net. He also asked the chair umpire to fix the problem. He later demanded to the chair umpire to turn off the machine. The video of these incidents went viral on social media. Check out the video below and the picture of his smashed racquet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennisnerd (@tennisnerdinsta)

Video

Nick Kyrgios threatens umpire he won't play during Aus Open match https://t.co/YTokPxgM7T via @MailOnline — Dhairya (@dhairya11012615) February 10, 2021

Nick lost two sets out of five. He lost the first set 7-5 and then made a comeback winning 6-4. The Australian dropped points once again in the third set. He won the last two sets quite well. The final scoreline for Nick read 5-7.6-4, 3-6, 7(7) – 6(2) and 6-4.

