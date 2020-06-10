Novak Djokovic Could Miss 2020 US Open Due to ‘Extreme’ Restrictions and Return Back in Action at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Defending Australian Open champion and current men’s World No 1, Novak Djokovic might skip 2020 US Open to prepare for Ronald Garros. Worried about the ‘extreme’ restrictions put in place for the New York Grand Slam tournament, Djokovic is thinking of returning to action in September ahead of the French Open. The top-ranked tennis player had a memorable 2020 and was on a 21-match unbeaten run, which included an ATP Cup with Serbia, Australian Open and Dubai Tennis Championship wins before the coronavirus pandemic froze the tennis calendar. Novak Djokovic Can Break Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slam Titles Record: Ana Ivanovic Backs Serbian.

Speaking to Serbian state broadcasters RTS, Djokovic said that he was worried about the restrictions that would be in place for the US Open in New York. Calling it ‘extreme’ and ‘not sustainable’, the Serbian said that he might miss the tournament. “Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” the Serbian tennis professional was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.” Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic From Tennis Fraternity Join #BlackOutTuesday Campaign.

The 2020 US Open is set to start on August 24 and will end on September 13, a week before the rescheduled French Open starts. But with the coronavirus pandemic freezing all sporting calendars, the US Open is also presumed to be postponed at a later date. The U.S. Tennis Association is expected to announce a decision by next week. But even if the tournament goes through as planned, Djokovic could give it a miss.

The restrictions predicted for the US Open championships are minimum 14-day quarantine for people coming from outside the country, restricted access to courts as well restrictions on moving outside hotel rooms. According to the Serbian, restrictions on movement in courts means athletes won’t be able to train properly.

Players will also not be allowed to bring their entourage for matches and will instead be allowed to bring only one person. “Quite extreme conditions for playing,” Djokovic said. “I don’t think that is sustainable.”