Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic From Tennis Fraternity Join #BlackOutTuesday Campaign

File pictures of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign in solidarity with the protestors in the United States following the killing of George Floyd. The tennis starts joined other players to support the #BlackOutTuesday movement. Both Nadal and Djokovic posted black images in support of the black community. Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova and Dominic Thiem also shared a similar posts on his social media accounts. Tennis players Naomi Osaka, Coco Gaiffu, and Frances Tiafoe are the ones leading the campaign. Roger Federer Posts Black Image on Twitter in Solidarity With Protests in America.

Floyd, 47, was killed recently by a police officer who pressed his knee into his neck. Footage of Floyd lying down on the ground and saying "Please, I can't breathe” have gone viral. The 47-year-old African American subsequently succumbed due to breathlessness. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why.

Rafael Nadal’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Jun 2, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

Novak Djokovic’s Post

View this post on Instagram Black Lives Matter. #BlackoutTuesday A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Jun 2, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

Not just tennis players, others from sports fraternity joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign as well. Cricketer like Ab de Villers, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Football clubs like Arsenal FC, Bayern Munich shared social media posts in support of #BlackOutTuesday campaign.