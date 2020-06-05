Novak Djokovic Can Break Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slam Titles Record: Ana Ivanovic Backs Serbian Compatriot to Overtake Swiss Maestro

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ana Ivanovic has backed compatriot Novak Djokovic to break Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic, part of Tennis’ current ‘big three’ with Federer and Rafael Nadal, is currently the third-most decorated men’s singles tennis players of all-time with 17 majors to his name. Together, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have won 46 Grand Slams among themselves and are currently locked in a battle to overtake one another. Nadal has 19 majors. But former World No 1 and Serbian tennis professional Ivanovic believes with age by his side, Djokovic might break Federer’s all-time record. Andy Roddick Jumps in Support of Roger Federer After Novak Djokovic's Mother Labels Swiss Maestro 'Arrogant'.

Djokovic, who enjoyed a great start to 2020 leading Serbia to an ATP title and also winning his eighth Australian Open, turned 33 last month and is at least five years behind Federer and one behind Nadal. He was on a run of a 21-game unbeaten run, which included a Dubai Tennis Championship win before the coronavirus pandemic froze the tennis season. But Ivanovic believes that when tennis resumes again, Djokovic might break Federer’s record number of Grand Slam wins. Roger Federer Posts Black Image on Twitter in Solidarity With Protests in America.

“Probably because he has time on his side. He still definitely has at least two years left to do that and that’s one of his big goals,” the 2008 French Open winner told Eurosport. The former tennis women’s world no 1 also recalled growing up with Djokovic and how their tennis careers panned out. “We grew up in Serbia together and we started playing tennis at similar times — me a year later. Over the years, he had his own path and I had my path, but what he has achieved is really amazing.”

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic also echoed Ana Ivanovic’s words and said that the 33-year-old will eventually overtake Federer. “In my opinion, Novak is the best and he is the only one who can win a calendar Grand Slam. If he’s healthy, I think he’ll break that [Federer’s] record,” Ivanisevic in told Nova TV. “Unfortunately, I don’t think Federer will win any more Grand Slam, because he certainly won’t come back younger. But he should not be written off.”

Interestingly, Djokovic and Nadal have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between themselves with Federer’s last win coming at the Australian Open in 2018. The Swiss maestro has since lost the Wimbledon final to Djokovic and a French Open semi-final to Nadal.