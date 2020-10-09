Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other in the semi-finals of French Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court at Roland Garros on October 9, 2020 (Friday). The Serbian has lost just one game this year and it will be a tough task for his Greek opponent tonight to get past the current World No 1. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open 2020 can scroll down below. French Open 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic Beats Ricardas Berankis to Register 70th Win at Roland Garros.

The two stars have met each other five times until now with the Serbian holding an upper hand in the head-to-head record with three wins to the Greeks two victories. However, Djokovic’s last game against Pablo Carreno Busta, saw him struggle as he was reportedly carrying an injury and Tsitsipas would be hoping to take advantage of that and make it to the finals of the competition.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semi-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros. The game will be held on October 9 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the live action of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semi-final match live on Star Sports channels. They can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semi-final online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the quarter-final clash online for is fans in India.

