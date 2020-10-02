Paris, October 2: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round of the ongoing French Open after defeating Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in straight sets.

On Thursday, the Serbian beat Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes to improve his 2020 record to 33-1.

This was Djokovic's 70th win at the Roland Garros, moving him into a tie for second-most all-time alongside Roger Federer. Only Spain's Rafael Nadal (95) has more wins.

"Of course, winning that many matches on each Slam is a great achievement, and of course it makes me proud, makes me happy," Djokovic said after the match as per the official tournament website. "I always aim to play my best tennis in Grand Slams. I think Federer, Nadal, the biggest players in the last 10, 15 years, aim to always play their best in slams," he added.

The world number will aim to get past Federer when he meets Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round.

"I don't know much about him, to be honest. I have never seen him play, so I'll have to obviously look at his matches, the videos, and try to prepare myself with my team," Djokovic said. "It's always dangerous facing opponents you never faced before."

