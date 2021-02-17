Rafael Nadal faced Stefanos Tsitsipas for the quarter-final game at the Rod Laver Arena in the Australian Open 2021. While all his fans pinned hopes from Nadal that he would return home with a Grand Slam, but he Spaniard would be walking away empty-handed from the stadium. The Greek tennis ace fought back, to win 3-6 2-6 7-6 (4) 6-4 7-5. Post this Nadal while making a way out of Rod Laver Arena, Nadal fought back all the tears. The video of Nadal making a way out of the Australian Open 2021 was shared on social media. Stefanos Tsitsipas Edges Rafael Nadal in Australian Open 2021 Quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas only became the second man to defeat Nadal in the Grand Slam. the Greek tennis ace joins Fabio Fognini in the exclusive club of players to beat Nadal from two sets down at a major championship. Tsitsipas broke into a huge smile as he won the match. He will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Friday's semi-final. Needless to say, Nadal looked extremely dejected as he left the court. It looked like the Spaniard was about to burst into tears.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the Australian Open 2021

After the win, Tsitsipas said that he was speechless with the win and he is running out of words to describe his feeling about what had happened. "It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to fight at such a level and give my all on the court. I started very nervous but I don’t know what happened after the third set," he said after the win.

