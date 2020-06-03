Rafael Nadal Birthday Special: 'Flip Through' Family Pics of The Spanish Tennis Player

Rafael Nadal family pics (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal is considered as one of the best tennis players in the world. Nadal has won all four Grand Slams titles, but he is known for his supremacy in French Open and thus is known as ‘King of Clay’. Nadal has won 12 French Open Grand Slam Singles titles, the most by any player. The Spaniard was born on June 03, 1986, in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain. Nadal is known to be a very family-centric person. Meanwhile, as the Spanish tennis star turns 34, we take a look at his family photos.

Nadal was born to Sebastian Nadal Homar and Ana Maria Parera. The couple, however, decided to separate when Nadal was just 23, and it did affect his performance. Reportedly, Nadal’s parents reunited in 2011 after two years of separation. However, Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal is known to have mentored the tennis star. The 34-year-old also happens to be the nephew of former Spanish footballer Miguel Angel Nadal. The tennis ace has a sister named sister Maria Isabel. In October 2019, Nadal married his long-time girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello often known as Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress.

Rafael Nadal With His Mother And Wife

Rafael Nadal Wedding

Nadal's Wife And Sister

Nadal's girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello and his sister Isabel (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Nadal With His Uncle And Coach Toni Nadal

Nadal with his uncle and coach Toni Nadal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Nadal With His Father

Nadal with his father (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Nadal was just 15 years old when he registered his first ATP win. At 17, he made it to the third round of Wimbledon, Nadal now has won the Grand Slam twice. Nadal also is the youngest (18 Years Old) player to win the Davis Cup. The 34-year old has won French Open record five times in a row from 2010 to 2014. He also won the Grand Slam title four times back to back from 2005 to 2008.