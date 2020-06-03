Rafael Nadal Quotes With Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the King of Clay That Can Have a Great Impact on Your Life

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time and a part of the ‘big three’ of the modern era, Rafael Nadal celebrates his 34th birthday on June 3, 2020 (Wednesday). Nadal is a 19-time Grand Slam champion, 12 of which have come at Roland Garros itself – a reason he is called the King of Clay.” Nadal won his first French Open in his very first attempt in 2005 making him only the second man after Mats Wilander to lift the French crown on debut. He is also the first teenager since Pete Sampras in 1990 to win a Grand Slam title. Rafael Nadal Feels 2020 Tennis Season Is ‘Practically Lost’, Says More Worried for ‘Next Year’s Australian Open’.

Nadal participated in his first Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in 2004 but was knocked out from the third round. But the Spaniard followed it with a win over Roger Federer at the Miami Open. Federer then World No 1 lost in straights sets to a 17-year-old Nadal, the first of many meetings between two modern-day greats. Federer and Nadal have since gone to develop a rivalry on court and friendship off it for the ages.

Rafael Nadal Powerful Quotes

“I Always Work With a Goal – And the Goal Is to Improve as a Player and a Person.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Enduring Means Accepting. Accepting Things As They Are and Not As You Wish Them to Be. And Then Looking Ahead, and Not Behind.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Am the Only Player Who Can Beat Me.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Tennis Is All About Dedication, Motivation and the Will to Win.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“No One Remembers Defeats. People Remember Victories.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Glory Is Being Happy. The Glory Is Not Winning Here or Winning There. The Glory Is Enjoying Practising, Enjoy Every Day, Enjoying to Work Hard, Trying to Be a Better Player Than Before.

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Learned During My Career to Enjoy Suffering.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Losing Is Not My Enemy…Fear of Losing Is My Enemy”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Play Each Point Like My Life Depends on It.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

“More Than Anything, Believe That You Can Win.”

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: File Image)

The 34-year-old has won 12 French Open, four US Open, two Wimbledon and an Australian Open title. From his maiden tennis major in 2005 to 2014, Nadal held an astonishing record of winning at least one Grand Slam title every year – a feat that was broken when he finished 2015 without any major trophy. He has also won five Davis Cup titles with Spain and is the youngest male after Andre Agassi to complete a career Grand Slam.