The Wimbledon 2022 title is just two steps away from the players in Mens' Singles category as the semifinalists are set to face each other in the two epic showdowns. Rafael Nadal will take on an energetic Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals of Championships, which has a scheduled start at 6 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Nadal has booked the last four sport after coming through a five-set thrilling victory against Taylor Fritz. On the other hand, his opponent Nick Kyrgios, recently charged with assault allegations by former girlfriend Chaira Passari, has overcome the quarterfinal challenge of Cristian Garin with seemingly easy win. The Spaniard, who is on a quest of 3rd Wimbledon title in his career, would be looking to continue his winning streak at the tournament. However, Kyrgios would be pumped and ready to show the exit door to Nadal after reaching his first semi-finals at All England Club. The two stalwarts have faced each other for nine times before this semi-final clash and Nadal has emerged winner on six occasions, with Kyrgios winning three times. Now, have a look at the game-by-game head-to-head record between Nadal and Kyrgios. Wimbledon 2022 Semi-finals: Who Plays Whom in Men’s Singles Last Four?

9. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2014:

Nadal first time met a young Kyrgios at 2014 Wimbledon in the round of 16. The in-form Spaniard engaged in a four-set battle against an Australian youngster and much to tennis world's surprise, Kyrgios defeated Nadal.

8. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, ATP Masters 2016, Italy:

Rafael Nadal walked away with a comeback win against Nick Kyrgios in 2016 ATP Masters 100 in Italy. The two time Championships' winner won 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the outdoor court in the round of 16.

7. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, ATP Masters 2017, Spain:

In Spanish ATP Masters, Rafael Nadal stormed past Kyrgios in the round of 16. The match was played at outdoor clay court, and the king of clay court, Nadal won 6-3, 6-1 in a one-sided match. Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes Pain Barrier and Beats Taylor Fritz To Reach Semifinals.

6. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, ATP Masters 2017, Cincinnati:

The two stalwarts once again faced each other in 2017 at Cincinnati Open where Nick Kyrgios got the better of Nadal by beating the Spaniard 6-2, 7-5 at outdoor hard court.

5. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Beijing Open 2017:

For the first time, the two tennis stars met in a final match. In 2017 Beijing Open final, Rafael Nadal eased past Kyrgios and won the title. He beat the Australian 6-2, 6-1 in the summit showdown.

4. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Mexican Open 2019:

Nick Kyrgios knocked out Rafael Nadal from the 2019 Mexican Open. The 27-year-old Aussie defeated the Spaniard 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

3. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2019:

The last time these two players had a face off at Wimbledon Rafael Nadal emerged victorious. In 2019, the Spanish tennis star beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) at outdoor court.

3. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Australian Open 2020:

Rafael Nadal knocked Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open round of 16 on the latter's home turf and went on to win the tournament in 2020. The result was identical to the 2019 Wimbledon as the Spaniard beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

1. Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, ATP Masters 2022, Indiana Wells:

The most recent face off between the two happened at Indian Wells Open earlier this year. Nadal once again trounced Kyrgios 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 to continue his good run against the latter.

