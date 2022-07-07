The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals line-up is complete as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and Cameron Norrie have made it to the last four. The men's singles Wimbledon 2022 semifinals takes place on Friday, July 08. Rafael Nadal will be up against Nick Kyrgios while defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie.

Wimbledon 2022 Semi-finals Schedule

