Sania Mirza and baby Izhaan finally flew to Dubai last week after seven long months to meet Shoaib Malik. The tennis ace has flown to Dubai with her sister Anam and brother-in-law Asad Azharuddin. Sania Mirza now has taken to social media to share a snap with hubby Shoaib and the two looked quite happy with each other as they posed for a picture. Even Sania and Anam’s father Imran Mirza also shared a few snaps of the four having a gala time in Dubai. The social media of baby Izhaan is also full of pictures where he is seen strolling around in the city of Dubai with his parents. Shoaib Malik's Plan to Meet Wife Sania Mirza and Son Izhaan Halted As India Extends Ban on International Flights, Pakistan Cricketer’s Departure for England Delayed.

A week ago even Shoaib Malik shared a video of himself with baby Izhaan where he said that the best feeling in the world was being called a father. Sania and Shoaib were in touch with each other virtually. But due to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus, the incoming and outgoing flights were halted. Now, let's have a look at the pictures below:

Shoaib Malik was supposed to come to India ahead of going to England for the ODI and T20I series in August. But the Pakistani cricketer could not come to India owing to the ban imposed on international travel

