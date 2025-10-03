Are Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed headed for a divorce? Well, fans certainly felt so after a viral video showed Sana Javed looking away from him at an event. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed tied the knot on January 19, 2024, and this was the ex-Pakistan cricketer's third marriage after Ayesha Siddiqui and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Sana Javed subsequently made several public appearances to show support for Shoaib Malik in cricket matches. The viral video, shared on an Instagram page named 'voiceofnetizens', showed Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed sitting together, presumably at an event. Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed: All You Need To Know About Pakistani Actress Who Married the Cricketer Formerly Wedded to Sania Mirza.

Viral Video Shows Sana Javed Avoiding Looking at Husband Shoaib Malik

Sana Javed, in the viral Instagram video, is seen turning in the direction opposite to Shoaib Malik and avoiding looking at the ex-Pakistan cricketer who signed a bat. Some fans noticed this and speculated that a divorce was on the way for the couple. Some, on the other hand, felt that this wasn't as serious as was being claimed and that it was just a case of husband and wife having mood swings together. See some reactions below. Fans Tease Shoaib Malik’s Wife Sana Javed With 'Sania Mirza' Chants During PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Fans React to Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik Avoiding Eye Contact in Viral Instagram Video

Fans react to Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik avoiding eye contact in viral Instagram video (Photo credit: Instagram)

Reports in Pakistani media have claimed that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are headed for a divorce, just a year after marriage. Shoaib Malik who retired from Test cricket in 2015 and ODIs in the year 2019, had said in 2024 also stated that he did not have any interest in playing for Pakistan again.

