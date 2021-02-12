Serena Williams and Anastasia Potapova will be competing against each other at the Rod Laver Arena in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that, we shall check out the preview of the game. This will be the second time that the two players will lock horns against each other. The last time the two teams met each other last year in Australian Open 2020, it was the American tennis star who had the last laugh. Serena Williams Brings Back the ‘One-Legged Catsuit’ at Australian Open 2021, Says She Was Inspired by Flo-Jo (See Pics).

She won the game in two straight sets in the first round last year. She won the game 6-0, 6-3. Talking about the current season of Australian Open, Serena hasn’t dropped a set as yet in Australian Open 2021. Anastasia Potapova registered a 6-2, 6-4 win against Timea Babos in the second round of the Australian Open 2021. In the second round, she had blasted a couple of aces and committed five double faults. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Serena Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova women’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova match in Australian Open 2021 third-round in men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 12 (Friday). The game has a tentative start time of 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova third-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova, Australian Open 2021 Women's Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova women’s singles match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).