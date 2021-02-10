Serena Williams revealed that the one-legged catsuit she’s sporting at the Australian Open this year is a tribute to the late US sprinting great Florence Griffith Joyner. Williams made a strong statement in her first match at the Australian Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion left fans stunned after appearing in an asymmetric black, pink and red unitard skin-tight suit by Nike. The suit had one full-length and one short length leg. It was not only a throwback 2019 French Open suit but also a tribute to Flo-Jo. Serena Williams Storms into Third Round of Australian Open 2021 After Outclassing Nina Stojanovic in Second Round.

Williams started her Australian Open 2021 campaign with a straight-sets win against Laura Siegemund. She beat the German 6/1, 6/1 to advance ahead in the Grand Slam event. Later asked about the outfit, Williams said the outfit was a tribute to Florence Joyner, a track legend who still holds the 100m and 200m world records she set in 1988. She is often referred to as the fastest woman of all-time. Take a look at some pics of Serena Williams' suit. Nick Kyrgios Leaves Journalists in Splits During Post-Match Conference, Tells the Scribe, ‘You Look Like Andy Murray’ (Watch Video).

Serena’s catsuit gives me FloJo vibes, and I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/CvxSAck7mS — Morgan L. Stringer, Ace Associate (@MoString) February 8, 2021

The GOAT #SerenaWilliams unveiling this suit for the #AusOpen 🔥🔥🔥Bring on round two! This is my #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/0Z7olSa7rk — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 8, 2021

We interrupt our Super Bowl tweets to bring you this Serena Williams Australian Open fit‼️ pic.twitter.com/kfTeCR55nm — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 8, 2021

Serena Williams just casually unveiled a one-legged catsuit. pic.twitter.com/vLyPBnddQm — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) February 8, 2021

#SerenaWilliams is definitely the GOAT. You don’t see Brady out there rocking a one-leg catsuit. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MdGzLKS4FP — Zara Ahmed, DrPH😷 (@ZarainDC) February 8, 2021

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete, when I was growing up,” Williams said. “Watching her fashion, just always changing. Her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant,’” Williams added. “That’s where we started. Obviously, we made some changes and tweaks to it. It became this.”

