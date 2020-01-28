Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?

Simona Halep. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

We are reaching the business end of the Australian Open 2020 and we have the quarter-final game where Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit will battle it out for the spot in semis at the Rod Laver Arena. In this article, we bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the head-to-head details of the match. So Simona and Anett will lock horns with each other for the third time in their careers. Halep walked away with a win on both the two occasions and this time also the betting sites are placing their money on the Romanian. Halep, Muguruza Close on Hat-tricks in Australian Open Quarter-finals.

The last time they met each other was in Romania in 2017 where Halep walked away with a convincing win of 6-2, 6-4. Halep lost the Australian Open 2019 to Serena Williams in the fourth round. The Romanian player lost the game by 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Anett bowed out to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

Simona Halep will take on Anett Kontaveit on January 29, 2020 (Tuesday) in the quarter-finals of Australian Open 2020 women’s singles. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and begin from 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit, Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Quarter-finals Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open in India. So, you can watch Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit, Australian Open 2020 women’s quarter-final match’s live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3.

Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit, Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Networks has the broadcast rights, the live online streaming of Simona Halep vs Anett Kontaveit women’s singles quarter-final round will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Halep got to the quarter after beating Jennifer Brady 7-65 6-1, Harriet Dart 6-2 6-4, Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-4 and Elise Mertens 6-4 6-4. Kontaveit went on to beat Astra Sharma 6-0 6-2, Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 4-6 6-1, Belinda Bencic 6-0 6-1 and Iga Swiatek 6-7(4) 7-5 7-5.