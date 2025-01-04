Sydney, Jan 4: Iga Swiatek propelled Poland into its second consecutive United Cup final with a hard-fought victory over one of her toughest opponents in the semi-final clash in Sydney on Saturday. In a showdown of Top 10 players and Grand Slam champions, Swiatek defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-6(5), 6-4, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead for the 2024 finalists. Earlier, Hubert Hurkacz set the stage for Swiatek’s clinching performance by giving Poland a 1-0 advantage with a commanding win over Alexander Shevchenko. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beaten, Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Next Rounds.

"I think that’s the first time I was able to win with Elena on a faster surface, so it means a lot. I for sure didn’t start well, I felt like I (was) on the hand-brake a bit," Swiatek said. "I wanted to really work and change the momentum, and I’m happy that I kind of did that at the last possible chance in the first set. I kind of told myself that I’m not going to miss anymore, and I’m happy because for sure it was tough. It’s always tough against Elena." Elena Rybakina, one of the few players who consistently challenges five-time major champion Swiatek, entered Saturday’s match with a strong record, having won four of their six previous encounters.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion showcased her trademark power early on, using deep, punishing strokes to trouble Swiatek and seize a 5-3 lead as Swiatek struggled with multiple forehand errors. Facing deficit, Swiatek found her rhythm, upping the pace in rallies and breaking back for 5-5 on her fourth break point of the game. Swiatek then earned two set points at 6-5, but Rybakina fought through a marathon 13-minute game to force a tie-break. The tie-break was a back-and-forth affair, with the first eight points going to the returner. However, two consecutive backhand errors by Rybakina handed Swiatek another pair of set points. Swiatek finally capitalised on her fourth opportunity, closing out the opening set after 72 minutes of intense play. In the second set, Swiatek missed two early break chances but seized control with a love break to lead 4-3. Iga Swiatek Powers Poland to United Cup 2024–25 Semifinals With Win Over Great Britain’s Katie Boulter.

Demonstrating outstanding defense, Swiatek fended off a break point in the final game before clinching victory. The former World No. 1 now boasts a remarkable 12-1 singles record at the United Cup. Earlier in the day, Hubert Hurkacz set the tone for Poland’s dominance, delivering a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Alexander Shevchenko in the opening match. This victory continued Hurkacz’s impressive form and redemption arc at the United Cup. “The last match here gave me a little bit of confidence and I’ve been playing better with every single match,” Hurkacz said.

