Mumbai, January 3: Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience and determination, overcoming Great Britain’s Katie Boulter 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4 to secure Poland’s spot in the United Cup semifinals at Ken Rosewall Arena. Poland now have an unassailable 2-0 lead over Great Britain. Swiatek’s win came on the heels of Hubert Hurkacz’s 7-6 (3), 7-5 straight-set victory against Billy Harris, sealing the tie for Poland and ensuring their place in the final four for the third consecutive year. Poland will now face Kazakhstan in a bid to reach their second straight United Cup final. ASB Classic 2025: Naomi Osaka Reaches First WTA Semifinal Since 2022 Following Victory Over Hailey Baptiste.

Swiatek’s clash with Boulter was their first career meeting, and it lived up to expectations. The opening set saw both players battling fiercely from the baseline. Swiatek’s early dominance - highlighted by a 3-0 lead and a marathon service game where she saved four break points - suggested the former World No.1 was in control.

But Boulter, ranked 24th, showcased her grit and flat, powerful hitting to claw her way back into the match. The Briton’s backhand proved decisive in the opening set, as she forced a tiebreak with a series of deep, penetrating shots that disrupted Swiatek’s rhythm.

In the tiebreak, Boulter’s fearless baseline play earned her back-to-back winners, sealing the set in 74 minutes and giving Great Britain a glimmer of hope. Fabian Marozsan Beats Top Seed Andrey Rublev at ATP Hong Kong Open 2025.

Down a set, Swiatek immediately adjusted her strategy in the second set. Tightening her baseline consistency and increasing her aggression, she raced to a double-break lead. Swiatek’s relentless precision overwhelmed Boulter, who managed just four winners compared to her 17 in the first set. Swiatek’s dominance culminated in a commanding 6-1 win, sending the match into a decider.

The deciding set brought more drama as Boulter earned an early break to lead 2-1, capitalising on Swiatek’s momentary lapse in concentration. Swiatek, however, took an off-court medical timeout and returned with her upper right leg strapped. Despite the setback, she immediately found her rhythm, winning eight consecutive points to shift the momentum back in her favour.

Both players delivered their best under pressure in the final games. Serving at 4-3, Boulter saved two break points with gritty defensive play, prevailing in extended rallies to keep her hopes alive. But Swiatek, known as the WTA’s best returner, turned the tables at 5-4. With a stunning display of precision and power, she broke Boulter’s serve at love to close out the 2-hour and 57-minute match. Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Yulia Putintseva To Enter Quarterfinals in Brisbane International 2025.

With Poland advancing to face Kazakhstan in the semifinals, the stakes remain high. Swiatek and Hurkacz will lead a battle-tested Polish side that has proven its mettle under pressure. Kazakhstan, featuring in-form players like Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik, will pose a formidable challenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).