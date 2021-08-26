With the 141st edition of the US Open beginning in a week's time, popular names like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem among the others have pulled out from the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year. The tennis champions have encountered injuries due to which they won't be able to make it to the event. The players who've confirmed their withdrawals from US Open 2021 are listed below.

Rafael Nadal

Having sustained an injury in the French Open semi-final this year, Nadal needs time to heal his foot due to which he decided to pull out from the current season but remains fully committed to returning in 2022. Four-time US Open champion announced his withdrawal from the event through his social media handle.

Check Out Rafael Nadal's Withdrawal Statement:

The 35-year-old Spanish player said, "I am confident that I will recover 100% and I will be able to fight again for the most important things."

Roger Federer

The Swiss star will not be featuring for the Grand Slam as he needs to get done with his third knee injury, which would keep him out of action for a couple of months. Federer claimed that he injured his knee again in the grass-court season and has been asked to take rest for a moderate period.

Check Out Roger Federer's Withdrawal Statement:

Five-time US Open champion from 2004-2008 revealed, "I am realistic, don't get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at my age to go through another surgery. I will try it. I want to be running around."

Serena Williams

The 39-year-old American tennis star withdrew from the US Open as her torn hamstring hasn't healed completely. She sustained the injury during the first-round match at Wimbledon this year, which led her to even skip the recently concluded Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Williams announced about staying away for the rest of the 2021 season via an Instagram post.

Check out Serena Williams's Withdrawal Statement:

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love," Williams said in the statement.

Dominic Thiem

The defending champion suffered a wrist injury in Mallorca that led him to pull out from year's major tournaments such as Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon. The Austrian tennis star put out a video on his Instagram handle to announce that he won't be able to make it to the US Open this year.

Check Out Dominic Thiem's Withdrawal Statement:

Calling it a tough decision, Thiem said that he is meant to take the action to ensure that he remains healthy in the long run. "I have a long career ahead of me and it's important not to take risks and rush back," Thiem remarked.

Venus Williams

A two-time champion at the Flushing Meadows, Venus Williams also joined her sister in missing out on the year's final grand slam. The 41-year-old announced that she won't be participating in the event due to the persistent leg injury keeping her away from the court.

Check Out Venus Williams's Withdrawal Statement:

She revealed that she was disappointed at her decision and added, "I'm having some issues with my leg all this summer, and I couldn't work through it."

Stan Wawrinka

The 2016 US Open champion also withdrew from this year's event as he hasn't fully recovered from his foot surgery. His withdrawal has increased the chances of 2012 champion Andy Murray have gotten better making it to the second week of the tournament.

Apart from the mentioned personalities, Juan Martín del Potro and Sofia Kenin have also pulled out from US Open 2021. While Del Potro has been suffering from a series of injuries for the longest time, Sofia withdrew after she tested positive for COVID-19.

