Ukrainians all over the world are finding out ways to support their nation in this time of crisis and Vasiliy Lomachenko, one of the country's and world's most popular boxers, has now joined in the fight. After Russia decided to invade Ukraine, there have been several reports of the citizens being given arms to join the war and stop the opposition forces from taking over the country. Lomachenko, who is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was pictured wearing the Ukrainian army uniform with a rifle on his back. Ukraine and Benfica Striker Roman Yaremchuk Gets Standing Ovation From Fans After Being Subbed On During Primeira Liga Match (Watch Video)

He took to his official Facebook page to share this. Posting the picture of himself in army uniform, he wrote, "The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion has been formed and armed. In the territorial defense, boxer Vasily Lomachenko informed the mayor Vitaly Grazhdan."

Here's His Official Facebook Post:

Lomachenko, who joined the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defence Battalion thus is the latest addition to the list of Ukraine stars to have joined this ongoing war against the Russian forces. Earlier, the Klitschko brothers Vitali and Wladimir, who are also former popular boxers, had said that they would join the army in this war. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: FIFA Imposes Restrictions on Russia, Calls for Urgent Restoration of Peace

Amidst this invasion by Russia, the UEFA have shifted the Champions League 2021-22 final from St Petersburg to Paris. FIFA have imposed sanctions on the Russian football team, who would now compete only in neutral venues, without fans and without their national flag. Also, the English FA made it clear that they would not face the Russian football team in any competition for the foreseeable future. A lot of sports stars, namely Andrey Rublev, amongst others, have called for the war to stop as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine.

