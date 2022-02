Benfica's Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk was given a standing ovation by fans after he came on as a substitute during a Primeira Liga match on Sunday. The striker was given the captain's armband and fans applauded him, showing him support amidst Russia's invasion of his country. Yaremchuk, overwhelmed by this gesture of the fans, was seen getting teary-eyed at the end.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)