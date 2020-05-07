Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Join Sports Fraternity in Condoling Deaths and Offering Support to Victims of Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy

Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli joined the sports fraternity in condoling the deaths due to the gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Eleven people, including a child, were killed and over 1000 were rushed to hospitals after styrene gas started leaking from the plastic plant into the surrounding areas from the wee hours of May 07, 2020 (Thursday). “Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital,” Kohli said in a post on Twitter. Reports said that the plant is owned by Korea’s LG Corp and has been left unattended ever since the government announced the lockdown on March 23. The police confirmed that the leak was from two 5000-tonne tanks. Vizag Gas Leak: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Meeting with NDMA on Andhra Pradesh Gas Tragedy.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak,” Kohli added in his post while Sania Mirza requested the people of Vizag to stay strong. “What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag. prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag,” she wrote in a tweet. Vizag Gas Leak: President Ram Nath Kovind Offers Condolences to Families of Victims in Styrene Gas Leak Tragedy.

Virat Kohli Offers Condolences to Victims of Vizag Gas Leak

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2020

Sania Mirza Appeals to People of Vizag to Stay Strong

What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag 😔 prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag .. #prayforvizag — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 7, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Prays for Well-Being of Visakhapatnam

Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let's all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 7, 2020

Heart Broken to See the Visuals of Vizag

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag🙏 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 7, 2020

Stay Strong, Stay Safe Vizag - Yuvraj Singh

Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2020

Saina Prays for Courage to the Families of Victims

Very painful disaster...leading to loss of human life due to Gas leakage in Vizag . Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families . 🙏 #VizagGasLeak — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 7, 2020

Rishabh Pant Wishes Speedy Recovery to People Affected By Gas Leak

Visuals which are coming out from Vizag are very disturbing. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those who are hospitalised #VizagGasLeak — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 7, 2020

Pictures from the area showed cattle lying on the roads while humans also lay unconscious with white fluid coming out of their noses. Local media reported that many collapsed on roadsides while trying to flee the area after hearing news of the gas leak. Most affected people have been admitted to the King George Hospital in Vizag.