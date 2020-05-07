Vizag Gas Leak: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Meeting with NDMA on Andhra Pradesh Gas Tragedy

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials on Thursday in the wake of a gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh.

"In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 a.m.," stated the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi will interact with senior officers of NDMA and is likely to direct them to lay down policies for disaster management.

PMO Tweet:

Seven persons, including a minor, died while hundreds of others reported sick after a gas leaked from the LG Polymers India plant at R.R. Venkatapuram village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Around 200 people have been rushed for treatment to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Modi took to Twitter and said: "Talked to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely."

He also prayed for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the incident is disturbing.