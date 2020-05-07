Vizag Gas Leak: President Ram Nath Kovind Offers Condolences to Families of Victims in Styrene Gas Leak Tragedy

President Ram Nath Kovind offers condolences to the families of the victims in Vizag gas tragedy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 7: President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in the Vizag gas tragedy. Taking to Twitter, he said he is extremely sad by the news of the gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. President Kovind further prayed for the recovery of the injured and the safety of others. The gas has been neutralised. The maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was spread across 2-2.5 km radius.

He further said that he is confident that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest. The gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers Industry around 3:30 am on Thursday, which led to panic in surrounding areas. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials. Vizag Gas Leak: 7 Dead in Styrene Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry, PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With NDMA.

Here's what President Ram Nath Kovind Tweeted:

Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 7, 2020

Around 200 persons have been rushed for treatment to various hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control. He will also visit King George Hospital where the affected people are being treated. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said that he spoke to officials in MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured that the situation is being closely monitored. PM Modi further said, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam."