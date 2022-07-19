Neeraj Chopra, one of India's top athletes is set to compete at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The javelin thrower, who is one of the leaders of the Indian contingent at the event, will also have a lot of hopes pinned on him to recreate his heroics from Tokyo, last year. The 24-year-old had the whole of India stand up and applaud when he fetched a historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Olympics last year. Now, he would aim to repeat that feat and aim for a higher distance this time. So, when does he compete at the World Athletics Championships? World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 5 Schedule, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Well, the star Indian athlete is set to feature in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification rounds for Group A and B. His events would be contested on July 22. While the Group A qualification round would commence at 5:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time), the same for group B would take place at 7:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Having done so well last year in Tokyo and also this year at the Paavo Nurmi Games and Diamond League, one can expect to progress to the main rounds.

He broke a national record by registering a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games and then bettered it at the Diamond League, where he finished second. In such red-hot form, one can expect Chopra to become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Will he be able to do it? Stay tuned to the Sony Sports network on July 22 at 5:35 am and 7:15 am to find out!

