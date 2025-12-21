Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar's new espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh, is performing strongly at the box office. The movie, also starring Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, received a positive response from audiences and critics alike. However, not everyone liked the film. Senior journalist Anupama Chopra, editor of The Hollywood Reporter India, described the film in her Dhurandhar review as “exhausting, relentless and frenzied.” During a recent Directors Roundtable, hosted by Anupama Chopra, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri showered praise on the film. ‘Damage Control?’: Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Out Sanjiv Goenka’s Praise for Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Amid Backlash Over Anupama Chopra’s Review, As Film Critic Deletes Video (View Post).

Mohit Suri Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ in Front of Anupama Chopra

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri attended the Director's Roundtable, which was hosted by Anupama Chopra. Suri was joined by filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan, Dominic Arun, Reema Kagti, Rohan Kanawade, and Rahul Ravindran in the roundtable. A clip from the interview is doing rounds on the internet in which the filmmaker is seen expressing his admiration for the Ranveer Singh starrer. Mohit Suri revealed that Dhurandhar was the one he recently watched in the theatres that was pure cinematic magic for him.

He said, "I saw Dhurandhar last week. I enjoyed it I really did. I think it was out there. It's aggressive, I enjoyed it." Anupama Chopra's reaction to Mohit Suri's review of Dhurandhar is going viral on the internet, with netizens sharing hilarious reactions.

Mohit Suri Showers Praise on ‘Dhurandhar’ in Front of Film Critic Anupama Chopra

Watch as Neeraj Ghaywan, Dominic Arun, Mohit Suri, Reema Kagti, Rohan Kanawade, and Rahul Ravindran reveal the last film they saw in the theatre that was pure magic. Watch the full Directors Roundtable on our YouTube channel. Presenting Partner: @district_india pic.twitter.com/2KKGhvLU6h — The Hollywood Reporter India (@THRIndia_) December 19, 2025

Netizens React

After Mohit Suri praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, host Anupama Chopra nodded and had an awkward smile on her face, which was noticed by netizens. Reacting to the moment, a user wrote, "Look at her face when Mohit Suri said, 'I've watched Dhurandhar and I enjoyed it'." Another wrote, "Mohit Suri my man." Another user commented, "Mohit Suri is never getting an invitation to Anupama's show again." ‘Kamaal Ki Unki Energy Hai’: Mukesh Khanna Heaps Praise on Ranveer Singh’s Performance in ‘Dhurandhar’ After Calling Him Unfit for ‘Shaktimaan’ Role (Watch Video).

Netizens Troll Anupama Chopra After Mohit Suri Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ in Front of Her

Mohit Suri is never again getting the invitation to Anupama’s show 😆 — जानवरों का डॉक्टर (Animal Doctor)🇮🇳 (@AdityaD38926787) December 19, 2025

What an Expression!

Aww what an expression by Chopra when Dhurandhar was praised. — sumkap (@KapoorSumedh) December 20, 2025

A User Wrote:

Mohit suri my man 😭 — karthik (@chelseaKar_) December 20, 2025

'Look at Her Face'

Look at her face the moment Mohit Suri said, “I’ve watched Dhurandhar & I enjoyed it.” 😭😂 — Yashraj (@underthsky0608) December 19, 2025

Anupama Chopra’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Controversy

Senior journalist Anupama Chopra's review of Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town. She called the film "exhausting, relentless and frenzied espioange thriller". Her review disappointed many online, including actor Paresh Rawal. She later took down her review from YouTube due to the massive backlash.

