New Delhi, Aug 17: The Sports Ministry will finance Olympic 57kg category silver medallist Ravi Dahiya's travel and training in Vladikavkaz, Russia, ahead of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia next month. Cleared under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Dahiya will travel to Vladikavkaz on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old will be accompanied by his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil and physiotherapist Munish Kumar. The travel, visa, boarding and lodging cost of all four will be covered under TOPS. World U20 Championships 2022: India Begin Campaign With Four Bronze Medals in Men’s Freestyle Wrestling.

The camp is scheduled to last for 29 days with Ravi set to travel to Belgrade, Serbia for the World Championships. Ahead of the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, Dahiya, a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, was sanctioned a special training camp in Bulgaria besides competitive exposure in Bulgaria, Turkey and Mongolia.

