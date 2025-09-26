India is all set to host the World Para-Athletics Championship for the first time as the 12th edition of the competition will be staged by the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi starting from September 26. The opening ceremony of the World Para-Athletics Championship was conducted on September 27. The logo and mascot for the 2025 edition were unveiled in June 2025. The mascot named Viraaj is a spirited young elephant with a blade prosthesis. India is the fourth Asian nation after Qatar (2015), UAE (2019) and Japan (2024) to host the Championships. It will see around 2,200 para athletes from 104 countries competing over the next nine days. The World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 will be featuring 186 medal events, 15 more than the previous championships in Kobe, Japan. On Which Channel World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available in India? How To Watch Track and Field Events Live Streaming Online?

India delivered its best-ever performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, securing a total of 29 medals. Out of these, a significant portion came from athletics (track and field events), with Indian para-athletes bringing home a total of 17 medals, including four golds. It marked India's best-ever performance in athletics at the Paralympics. The likes of Sumit Antil, Navdeep Singh, Preethi Pal, Yogesh Kathuniya will be in action in the World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 as well and they will look to perform their best in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the full list of Indian athletes featuring in the World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 will get the entire information here. Dharambir Nain, Preeti Pal Lead India's Contingent at Opening Ceremony of World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi (Watch Video).

India’s Squad for World Para-Athletics Championships 2025

Men

Ajeet Singh (Javelin F45/46), Banti (High Jump T44/64), Birbhadra Singh (Discus Throw F57), Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F43/44), Dharambir (Club Throw F51), Hanry (Discus Throw F37), Manjeet (Javelin F12/13), Manu (Shot Put F37), Mohd Yasser (Shot Put F45/46), Navdeep (Javelin F40/41), Nishad Kumar (High Jump T45/46/47), Pardeep (Discus Throw F43/44), Pardeep (Long Jump T43/44), Parveen (Shot Put F45/46), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T44/64), Rahul (High Jump T42/63), Ram Pal (High Jump T45/46/47), Rinku (Javelin F45/46), Sagar (Shot Put F11), Sandeep (Javelin F42/44), Sandeep (200m T44), Sumit Antil (Javelin F61-64), Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47)

Vishu (Long Jump T12), Banothu Akira Nandan (400m T35/38), Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T42/63), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (100m T37), Hem Chandra (Javelin F55/56/57), Dharmaraj Solairaj (Long Jump T62/64), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (400m T45/46/47), Monu Ghangas (Shot Put, Discus Throw F11)

Mahendra Gurjar (Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F45/46), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Shot Put F56/57), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F56/57), Atul Kaushik (Discus Throw F57), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Shot Put F45/46),Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F54/55/56), Pardeep Kumar (Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64), Parveen Kumar (Javelin F55/56/57), Pradeep Kumar (Javelin F52/53/54), Priyansh Kumar (Discus Throw F57), Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/63), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long T43/44), Soman Rana (Shot Put F56/57), Unni Renu (Long Jump T43/44), Ravi Rongali (Shot Put F40), Sandip Sanjay Sagar (Javelin F42/44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T45/46/47), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F42/44), Pranav Soorma (Club Throw F51), Sagar Thayat (Discus Throw F43/44), Shreyansh Trivedi (100m T37), Ayush Verma (Shot Put F53).

Women

Dayawanti (Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64), Karamjyoti (Discus Throw F54/55), Pooja (Discus Throw F54/55), Sharmila (Shot Put F55/56/57), Simran (100m, 200m; T12), Ekta Bhyan (Club Throw F51), Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya (400m T45/46/47), Suresh Nimisha (Long Jump T45/46/47), Bhavanaben Ajabaji (Javelin F45/46), Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav (Shot Put F34), Keerthika Jayachandran (Shot Put F53/54), Deepthi Jeevanji (400m T20), Sakshi Kasana (Discus Throw F54/55), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F31/32), Kanchan Lakhani (Discus Throw F51/53), Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F51), Preeti Pal (100m; 200m T35), Suchitra Parida (Javelin F55/56), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F45/46).

