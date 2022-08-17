India began its campaign at the World U20 Championships 2022 on a high, bagging four bronze medals in the men's freestyle wrestling event. The ones who secured podium finishes for India were, Sujeet (65kg), Mulayam (70kg), Abhishek (57kg) and Niraj (97kg). Three other wrestlers will be in medal contention on Wednesday.

Four Bronze Medals for India:

World U20 Championships 2022 | India begins its campaign with 4 Bronze medals in Men's Freestyle Wrestling - Sujeet (65kg), Mulayam (70kg), Abhishek (57kg), Niraj (97kg) Mahendra (125kg) entered the final while Sagar (74kg) & Mohit (61kg) will play for bronze today@Media_SAIpic.twitter.com/buKswl9kuG — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)