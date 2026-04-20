Following an explosive opening night at Allegiant Stadium, WWE WrestleMania 42 moves into its Night 2 on 20 April 2026 (IST). The 'Showcase of the Immortals' is headlined by a massive World Heavyweight Championship clash between reigning champion CM Punk and the 'Original Tribal Chief', Roman Reigns. With several titles on the line and the return of major icons, Night 2 promises to be a historic conclusion to the 2026 wrestling calendar. WWE WrestleMania 42: Cody Rhodes Defeats Randy Orton to Retain Undisputed WWE Title at Allegiant Stadium

Where To Watch WWE WrestleMania 42 in India?

For viewers in India, the broadcast landscape has shifted significantly this year. WrestleMania 42 Night 2 will be available exclusively via live stream on Netflix. There is currently no live television telecast scheduled on traditional sports networks in the Indian market.

The main card is set to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, 20 April. Fans with an active Netflix subscription can access the stream in multiple languages, including English and Hindi, across mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Match Card

The second night features a stacked card, including a high-stakes encounter for the WWE Women’s Championship between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. Additionally, the dominant Oba Femi is scheduled for a rare marquee showdown against 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2

Match Type Competitors Title(s) at Stake Main Event CM Punk (c) vs Roman Reigns World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match Jade Cargill (c) vs Rhea Ripley WWE Women's Championship Singles Match Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar N/A 6-Pack Ladder Match Penta (c) vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh vs Rusev vs Rey Mysterio Intercontinental Championship Singles Match Sami Zayn (c) vs Trick Williams United States Championship Singles Match "The Demon" Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio N/A

Other notable matches include a six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship and a United States Championship defence by Sami Zayn against the rising Trick Williams. The event is hosted by 16-time world champion John Cena, who is expected to oversee the evening's proceedings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).