WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, June 5: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) continues its European Summer Tour tonight with a live broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Moving away from its traditional North American time slots due to the European venues, the 5 June 2026 episode is heavily anticipated as the blue brand handles the immediate fallout from the historic Clash in Italy premium live event. For viewers tuning in from India, the event will air live in a late-evening television slot. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

Where To Watch WWE SmackDown in India?

Because the event is broadcasting live from Italy, the timing structure shifts forward significantly for international audiences compared to standard US broadcasts. Indian fans can watch the live telecast starting at 11:30 PM IST.

For digital streaming, the event will be broadcast live online via Netflix. Following WWE's global rights transition, Netflix serves as the exclusive streaming home for WWE’s weekly flagship programming, including SmackDown, Raw, and NXT across the Indian subcontinent.

King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments Commenced

The primary in-ring focus for the Bologna episode centers on the opening rounds of the prestigious King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Following the tournament’s commencement on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, SmackDown will host its own high-stakes multi-man qualifiers.

A featured men's Fatal 4-Way match will see Dominik Mysterio, Trick Williams, Bron breaker and Damian Priest compete for a spot in the semi-finals. Concurrently, the women’s division will see a blockbuster Fatal 4-Way qualifier involving Bayley, Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Raquel Rodrigues. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

Clash in Italy Fallout and Title Pictures

The event will heavily address the controversial fallout from the Clash in Italy event held in Turin last weekend. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is expected to address his ongoing, bitter rivalry with'The Ring General' Gunther following a highly contentious title defense.

Additionally, the women’s division landscape remains tense. WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley successfully retained her championship against Jade Cargill in Turin, and tonight’s episode is expected to establish her next challenger as the brand begins building toward its next major stadium event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).