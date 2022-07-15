New Delhi, July 15: 100 Thieves, which is ranked the second-most valuable esports organisation in the world, has laid off several employees across both its social media and content teams in a major shakeup for the esports, media, and apparel company, including senior staff and executives.

100 Thieves, with a $460 million valuation, reportedly fired senior members of social media and content team, including video editors and executive producers, reports Dexerto.

Esports social media veteran Blackbeard, previously of OpTic Gaming, was among those laid off. Instagram Rolls Out Subscriber Chats, Exclusive Posts & More for Creators.

Executive Producer Mike Aransky, formerly of IGN and ESPN fame, was another big name.

"I do not know how to start this. So today, after almost 4 years of @100Thieves I say good-bye," Aransky tweeted on Thursday.

Aransky helped "build the content team from the ground up."

Employees hit by the layoffs expressed their gratitude for time spent with 100 Thieves.

"From being a fan for years to working at the company and meeting amazing people, it's been an absolute pleasure," tweeted former editor Alec Daughtry.

Recently, the leading esports organisation TSM also reportedly laid off more than 20 employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).