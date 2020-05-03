Aarogya Setu App to Get Online Medical Consultations, Home Lab Test and ePharmacy Features, Informs NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SetuAarogya)

New Delhi, May 3: Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, the policy think-tank of Government of India (GOI), informed about the new features of Aatogya Setu mobile application. In a tweet, Kant informed that the app will come up with Online Medical Consultations via call and video, Home Lab test and ePharmacy features. He informed that AarogyaSetuMitr, the stack powering this feature is developed in collaboration and partnership of NITI Aayog and K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA). Aarogya Setu App: Know Features And How to Download The COVID-19 Tracking Applications.

"Aarogya Setu now brings to you to Online Medical Consultations (call and video), Home Lab Test and ePharmacy. AarogyaSetuMitr, the stack powering this new feature, is developed in collaboration & partnership of NITI Aayog and @PrinSciAdvGoI," Kant tweeted.

Amitabh Kant Tweet:

#AarogyaSetu now brings to you to Online Medical Consultations (call and video), Home Lab Test and ePharmacy. AarogyaSetuMitr, the stack powering this new feature, is developed in collaboration & partnership of @NITIAayog and @PrinSciAdvGoI (1/2) — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 3, 2020

AarogyaSetuMitr has voluntary participation from organizations, industry coalitions, and startups. More than 200 doctors available through the day to medically assist you. More doctors being added. We Step In, So That You Don’t Have to Step Out (2/2). — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 3, 2020

"AarogyaSetuMitr has voluntary participation from organizations, industry coalitions, and startups. More than 200 doctors available through the day to medically assist you. More doctors being added. We Step In, So That You Don't Have to Step Out," he said.

Aarogya Setu is a coronavirus tracking mobile app developed by the National Informatics Centre under the ministry of electronics and Information technology. The COVID-19 tracking app helps people to identify their risk of contracting the virus based on their location.