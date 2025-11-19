The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission, has launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a first-of-its-kind free course that introduces the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to all Indians, especially the youth.

This short, 4.5-hour self-paced course is designed to make students, professionals and other curious learners comfortable with the basics of AI and to show how it’s transforming the world. It’s simple, practical, and filled with real-life Indian examples to make learning relatable and fun. Government's MeitY Announces Plans for AI-Based eKYC and Global Credential Verification in DigiLocker Platform.

The course is available for free on leading learning platforms - FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, and other popular ed-tech portals. Every learner who completes the course will get an official certificate from the Government of India.

Through six short, engaging modules, the learners will:

Discover what AI really is and how it works

and how it works Learn how AI is changing education, creativity, and work

Understand how to use AI tools safely and responsibly

Explore cool, real-world AI use cases from India

Get a sneak peek into the future of AI and new opportunities ahead

Why ‘YUVA AI for ALL’

It’s 100% free and open to everyone

It allows learning at one’s own pace — anytime, anywhere

Learners can earn a Government of India certificate

Gain skills that make one future-ready

It’s a part of India’s journey toward becoming an AI-powered nation

Building India’s AI Future

With this initiative, MeitY aims to empower 1 crore (10 million) citizens with foundational AI skills - helping bridge the digital divide, promote ethical AI adoption, and prepare India’s workforce for the future. ‘NaMo Semiconductor Lab’ at IT Bhubaneswar To Strengthen India’s Chip Design Ecosystem, Boost ‘Make in India’ Drive: MeitY.

Organizations, schools, and universities can partner with IndiaAI to make the course reach every corner of the country. Partners can integrate the course, promote it to learners, and co-brand certificates.

Developed for IndiaAI Mission by noted AI expert and author, Jaspreet Bindra, Founder of AI & Beyond and Tech Whisperer Ltd, the course blends global knowledge with India’s context and focuses on ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI use.

The course can be accessed at:

https://www.futureskillsprime.in/course/yuva-ai-for-all/

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).