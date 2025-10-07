New Delhi, October 7: Deloitte will reportedly issue a partial refund to the Australian government after a report it delivered contained multiple errors. The 4,40,000 Australian dollar report, commissioned by the federal government, was reportedly produced with the help of generative artificial intelligence (AI). As per reports, Deloitte acknowledged the mistakes and agreed to return part of the payment PM Anthony Albanese government.

The Big Four accounting and consulting firm will reportedly return the final instalment of its government contract after admitting that some footnotes and references in the report were inaccurate. As per a report of Business Insider, the seven-month project, valued at 4,40,000 Australian dollars (approximately USD 2,90,000), was completed by the firm in June. Donald Trump Back on TikTok, Posts Message for Young People and Says ‘I Saved TikTok, so You Owe Me Big’ (Watch Video).

A DEWR spokesperson stated that Deloitte has acknowledged that "some footnotes and references were incorrect" in the review and has agreed to return the final instalment of its contract. The errors were identified by Australian welfare academic Chris Rudge. When the final report was published in July, it was discovered to have several errors, including references to non-existent people and a made-up quote from a Federal Court judgment.

In late August, the Australian Financial Review highlighted that the document featured several mistakes, including citations and references to reports from academics at the University of Sydney and Lund University in Sweden.

As per reports, an updated version of the report was released on the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations website on Friday. The revised edition removes over a dozen of non-existent references and footnotes, and has updated the reference list, and fixed several typographical errors. AMD Announces Multi-year Partnership with OpenAI to Deploy 6 Gigawatts of AMD GPUs, Advance Entire AI Ecosystem and More.

In the revised report, Deloitte stated that its methodology "included the use of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (Azure OpenAI GPT — 4o) based tool chain licensed by DEWR and hosted on DEWR's Azure tenancy."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).