AMD has announced its multi-year partnership with OpenAI to deploy six gigawatts of AMD GPUs. The chip maker stated, "Today, we’re announcing a multi-year, multi-generation strategic partnership with OpenAI that puts AMD compute at the center of the global AI infrastructure buildout." As part of this multi-year agreement, OpenAI will deploy the first 1 gigawatt of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs in the second half of 2026, along with "rack-scale AI solutions" extending to future generations, AMD added. The semiconductor giant said that it would enable very large-scale AI deployments and help advance the entire AI ecosystem. AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said, "We are thrilled to partner with OpenAI to deliver AI compute at massive scale. This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win, enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem." John Ternus to Become Next Apple CEO? Tech Giant’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering Reportedly Best Contender after Tim Cook Steps Down from Role.

AMD and OpenAI Partner to Deploy 6GW AMD GPUs Starting Next Year

Today, we’re announcing a multi-year, multi generation strategic partnership with @OpenAI that puts AMD compute at the center of the global AI infrastructure buildout. ✅ 6GW of AI infrastructure ✅ Initial 1GW deployment of AMD Instinct MI450 series GPU capacity beginning 2H… pic.twitter.com/AVRgSePB0m — AMD (@AMD) October 6, 2025

