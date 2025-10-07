US President Donald Trump has made a comeback on TikTok. Trump made his first TikTok post since the 2024 election. In a short video recorded from the Oval Office, Trump said that TikTok users in the US “owe him big.” It comes days after he approved a deal worth around USD 14 billion involving a group of US buyers. The agreement, which includes Oracle and its CEO Larry Ellison, was confirmed through an executive order signed by Trump last week. In a video posted on TikTok on Monday morning (local time), Trump addressed his followers and said, "To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big and now, you are looking at me in the Oval Office, and someday one of you is going to be sitting right at this desk, and you are going to be doing a great job also." ‘China Approves of TikTok Deal With US’, Says Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Says ‘To All of Those Young People of TikTok, I Saved TikTok, so You Owe Me Big’

