Ai+ Nova2 Neo and Ai+ Nova2 Pro Launched With Transparent Pre-Sale Review Initiative in India; Check Details

In a significant departure from standard industry practices, Ai+ Smartphone has announced a transparent launch strategy for its upcoming Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro handsets. The company has confirmed that it will provide devices to journalists, creators, and technology reviewers across India for an open review period, with sales postponed until these independent assessments are completed.

By eliminating embargoes, scripted messaging, and curated launch events, the brand intends to prioritise consumer interests over traditional marketing narratives. Ai+ Smartphone CEO Madhav Sheth stated that the initiative aims to gather unbiased feedback to refine the user experience before the devices reach the broader market, marking a new approach to product accountability in the Indian smartphone sector. Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nova2 Neo, Nova2 Pro Will Be Available for Retail Purchase Until Reviewers Window

The Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro will not be available for retail purchase until reviewers have had a seven-day window to evaluate their performance. During this period, reviewers are encouraged to test all aspects of the devices, including hardware reliability, camera quality, battery performance, and software consistency. The brand has committed to hosting all published reviews in real-time on its official website, regardless of whether the feedback is positive or critical.

This move follows a growing industry trend where brands are increasingly under scrutiny for the disparity between launch-day marketing claims and real-world performance. Ai+ Smartphone, which operates on the NxtQuantum OS, a sovereign Indian operating system, is positioning this strategy as a core component of its brand identity, emphasising transparency and the building of consumer trust through direct public accountability.

The Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro are intended to extend the reach of the company's existing Nova series, positioned below the flagship Nova2 Ultra. While specific hardware specifications have yet to be detailed, the company has indicated that these devices are designed to provide a clean user interface, extended battery life, and accessible pricing. Vivo X Fold6 to Redefine Foldable Productivity with AI-First OriginOS 6 Fold' Everything to Know About the Upcoming Flagship Smartphone.

This initiative is spearheaded by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, the deep-tech entity behind the brand's software ecosystem. By integrating a privacy-first architecture and focusing on sovereign digital platforms, the company is attempting to establish a distinct standard for Indian-manufactured mobile hardware. Following the conclusion of the seven-day feedback window, further details regarding retail availability and final pricing for the Nova2 series are expected to be announced.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).