Amazon Food Delivery Service To Be Launched in India Soon

Amazon. (Photo Credits: BussinessSuiteOnline.com)

Amazon plans to launch food delivery service in India. The E-commerce gaint will compete with other food delivery giants such as Swiggy & Zomato. Amazon has been reportedly working on the service for few quarters and had planned to launch it earlier. At the time of his visit to India, Jeff Bezos made an announcement of over $1 Billion investment to help small & medium enterprise sector in India. Amazon Warns Third Party Sellers To Refrain From Charging Unreasonable High Price For Face Masks As Coronavirus Is Spreading Globally.

Powered by its Prime Now Service, The company launched AmazonFresh in August last year which offers food & grocery items competing with Grofers & Big Basket. Amazon's Debut in food delivery Service might be favourable to the company as many restaurants are frustrated with other competitive food delivery companies. Also we saw downfall of food delivery service companies such as Uber who sold its business to Zomato in exchange for a 9.99 Percent stake in January this year.

Ola owned Food Panda tripped last year after a report claimed that the company is dismissing its business. Flipkart is also rumoured to enter food delivery field. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle.