New Delhi, September 21: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is coming with a host of exciting deals and offers for customers across various categories. The Great Indian Festival 2025 will start on September 23, and customers can expect huge discounts on smartphones, gadgets, home appliances, and more. Prime members, however, will get an added perk with exclusive early access beginning on September 22. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 aims to provide its customers with unbeatable prices and attractive offers across a wide range of products. Customers will also receive 10% instant savings on SBI cards.

In a press release, Amazon India has announced that Prime members will get 24-hour early access from September 22 and will also get additional benefits under Prime Festive offers. Members will also be able to take advantage of unlimited free same-day or next-day delivery on millions of products through Amazon Prime. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Offers on Smartphones

The Great Indian Festival 2025 will offer deals on smartphones with bank offers and EMI benefits. The iPhone 15 will be available at a starting price of around INR 45,249, including an instant bank discount of INR 1,750. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G will be available at INR 71,999 and comes with a no-cost EMI option of up to nine months, starting at INR 7,999 per month. The OnePlus 13R will be available from INR 35,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 will start at INR 21,749, along with a No Cost EMI of up to 3 months option. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G can be purchased starting from INR 23,999 along with up to six months of No Cost EMI option.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Benefits of Prime Early Access

Prime members will get a head start at the Great Indian Festival 2025, unlocking the best deals from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Intel, HP, and more. Members can expect up to 40% off on smartphones, up to 80% off on electronics, up to 65% off on TVs and home appliances, and up to 50% off on Amazon Fresh, Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle. Members will also get up to 10% off on top of the ongoing festive discounts across categories like smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion, home essentials, beauty, and more. OnePlus 15 Launch Likely With Triple 50MP Camera Lens; Check Expected Release Timeline, Price and Specifications.

Amazon said, “Earn unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Prime users applying for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can unlock welcome rewards worth ₹3,000 and earn unlimited 5% cashback on shopping and travel bookings on Amazon.” Prime membership is available in three plans, which include an annual price at INR 1,499, Lite at INR 799, and Shopping Edition at INR 399.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Press release of Amazon India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

