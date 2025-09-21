New Delhi, September 21: OnePlus 15 is expected to be the company’s next flagship smartphone, reportedly set to launch in the coming weeks. The device is said to be the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While the official launch dates have not been confirmed, reports suggest the OnePlus 15 will likely debut first in China, followed by India. As per multiple reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to debut in China this October, with a possible launch in India slated for January 2026.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a sleek design with thinner bezels. Reports also suggest that the device will be equipped with a large battery. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to be available in a black, mist purple, dune and Moon Rock Black colour variants. As per reports, the OnePlus 15 could be launched at a price of around INR 80,000 in India. Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale Starts on September 22: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones, TVs and Home Appliances; Check Details.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gizbot, the OnePlus 15 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor or a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display. It may offer a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The smartphone could come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Nothing Ear 3 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Nothing Premium Earbuds and Their Availability.

The device is likely to have a triple-camera setup, and it may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. It may support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 15 may feature an IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizbot), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

