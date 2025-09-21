Samsung’s next-gen flagship, the Galaxy S26 series, is still a few months away, but early leaks have already started to surface online. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may include Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models. As per a tipster (@Gadgetsdata), Galaxy S26 Edge may feature a 6.66-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor or the Exynos 2600 chipset. The S26 Edge is expected to run on Android 16 and will likely be equipped with a 4,200mAh battery, 200MP main camera, IP68 rating, and wireless charging support. OnePlus 15 Launch Likely With Triple 50MP Camera Lens; Check Expected Release Timeline, Price and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specs (Expected)

Galaxy S26 Edge : ✅ 6.66" QHD+ 120Hz OLED ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Exynos 2600 ✅ 4200mAh🔋❌25W⚡ wireless⚡ ✅ 200MP OIS + 50MP UW 🤳12MP ✅ USB 3.2, IP68, Android 16 ✅ ~5.5mm thin — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)