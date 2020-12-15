Bengaluru, December 15: After running a pilot over the past eight months, Amazon India on Tuesday launched a peer mentorship programme called "Saathi" designed for its sellers to exchange knowledge and share best practices.

Any seller who is interested in volunteering to mentor other sellers on Amazon can apply on the Amazon Saathi website. The selected sellers can share their experience as a successful digital entrepreneur with other sellers. But these Saathi sellers who volunteer to mentor their peers will not receive any financial incentive, Amazon India said.

"We are launching Amazon Saathi after a lot of research and feedback from sellers on having a platform for knowledge sharing and networking amongst them," Pranav Bhasin, Director MSME & Seller Experience, Amazon India, said in a statement. Amazon Considers Potential $100 Million Investment in Indian Pharmacy Chain, Apollo Pharmacy.

"Amazon Saathi brings over 7 lakh sellers on Amazon.in together as a community, where new and existing sellers can lean on their peers for guidance, and share from their experiences to accelerate their business growth on Amazon."

Amazon Saathis are seller volunteers who come from diverse businesses and regions to mentor other sellers on various topics like on "category insights", "recommendations on Amazon tools", "business advice" -- in the language of their choice. As part of the programme's launch, Amazon will host a two-day virtual event on December 16-17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).