Mumbai, January 13: The Pune Labour Commission has summoned Amazon on January 17 in connection with alleged layoffs by the company in India. Reports earlier said that Amazon is all set to begin layoffs soon which will likely impact more than 18000 employees including around 1,000 from india. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday had announced the e-commerce giant will lay off over 18,000 employees, starting January 18.

India today had reported last week that Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 1,000 employees in India as part of its largest global retrenchment exercise. The E-commerce giant has sent an email to impacted employees informing them that they have been laid off. The company promised to offer 5 months of severance pay and asked employees to meet the leadership team on a specified date. Amazon To Shut Down Its Wholesale Unit Amazon Distribution in India

The summon to Amazon was issued after a non-profit organization filed a complaint against the E-commerce company saying that workers were unethically forced to opt for Voluntary Separation Policy and were sacked illegally. The Pune labour commission has also summoned Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the IT employees union, for a joint discussion on January 17 over the alleged layoffs. Amazon Layoffs: Union Labour Ministry Summons E-Commerce Giant Over Job Cuts

In November 2022, the labour ministry had asked Amazon India executives to appear before the deputy chief labour commissioner in Bengaluru in connection with alleged forced terminations by the company.

