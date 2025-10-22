New Delhi, October 22: Amazon is reportedly preparing for one of its biggest workforce transformations yet. As per internal documents, the e-commerce giant plans to replace over half a million jobs with robots and automation technology.

Amazon is likely to automate nearly 75 percent of its global operations to boost efficiency and reduce costs. The news has also caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who shared his reaction on his platform X (formerly Twitter).

Elon Musk Says ‘AI and Robots Will Replace All Jobs’

AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2025

The development could result in avoiding the creation of warehouse operations roles. Musk has responded to reports about Amazon planning to replace its workforce with robots, and has shared his perspective on automation and the future of work. He said, "AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store."

Amazon reportedly aims to build automated warehouses with minimal human involvement and plans to automate up to 75 percent of its operations. As per a report of The New York Times, Amazon’s automation team anticipates that the company could avoid hiring over 1,60,000 workers in the US by 2027.

The shift toward automation is expected to save roughly 30 cents on every item that Amazon processes, from picking and packing to delivery. It will likely enhance its operational efficiency and help to reduce labour costs. Amazon is stepping up its automation initiatives, working towards a strategy that could potentially replace the need for more than 6,00,000 employees by 2033. Satya Nadella Pay Package: Microsoft CEO Pay Jumps to USD 96.5 Million in FY25 Amid Progress in AI Under His Leadership.

As per multiple reports, Amazon is testing a strategy in warehouses optimised for rapid deliveries, where robots perform the majority of lifting, packing, and transporting items. At Amazon, robots are reportedly referred as "cobots" to highlight their function of assisting humans instead of replacing them.

